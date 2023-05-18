PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A Pike County student was arrested Thursday on several firearms-related charges.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department reported that Zane A. Fesler, 18, of Rockport was arrested following a report from a Pleasant Hill school administrator that a student reportedly brought a firearm to school at 10:55 a.m.
According to the report, school officials were alerted by several students about comments posted on a social media platform. Officials monitored Fesler and his vehicle.
Officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department, Illinois State Police, Pittsfield Police Department and Illinois Conservation Police joined the Pike County Sheriff's Department in responding to the report and assisting with the investigation.
Following a search of Fesler's vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun, ammunition, alcohol, cannabis and homemade body armor that was all seized by law enforcement.
Fesler was taken into custody on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card, unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card, and unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.
Pike County Chief Deputy Zack Orr said there have been no direct threats reported to any school, student or school personnel. Orr noted that the investigation is in early stages as law enforcement continues to conduct interviews and follow up on information provided.