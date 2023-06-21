GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Rockport woman faces drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Griggsville.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy stopped a 2008 Chrysler passenger car at 1:14 p.m. on June 17 on Ill. 107 near 335th Ave.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Rockport woman faces drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Griggsville.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy stopped a 2008 Chrysler passenger car at 1:14 p.m. on June 17 on Ill. 107 near 335th Ave.
A passenger in the vehicle, Stacy N. Tobias, 33, of Rockport, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle by a passenger.
Tobias was taken to the Pike County Jail.