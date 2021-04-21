PITTSFIELD, Ill. — It didn’t take long for Anna Lee Buchanan to settle on some new reading material.
The Barry Community Care Center resident selected “New Philadelphia,” the story of the nearby town site published by the New Philadelphia Association and part of a new “mini library” of history-themed materials donated by the Rotary Club of Pike County.
“We wanted to participate in the celebration of our county’s 200th anniversary this year,” Club President Sheila Davidsmeyer said in a news release. “And we wanted to assist our local long-term care facilities in providing engaging materials for residents who have been socially isolated due to COVID-19 restrictions.”
The club donated the collections, each valued at approximately $550, to five long-term care facilities across the county — Liberty Village, Hawthorne Inn, Eastside Health and Rehabilitation, Barry Community Care Center and Griggsville Estates.
Project Chairman Julie Boren said the collections provide new reading material for the facilities and another way to make connections with residents through books focused on the county’s history including its one-room schools and families.
“There are lots of opportunities for the activities staff to develop conversations, to sit down with an older resident, explore a little of their history, encourage them to talk about names of their ancestors and find some additional information,” Boren said. “A lot of Pike County history will be relevant to them and their memories.”
Residents “will be excited to see things related to where they grew up,” Liberty Village Administrator Billye Titus said.
In addition to traditional books published by the Pike County Historical Society, Looking for Lincoln in Pike County, Nancy Ross Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the New Philadelphia Association, the club also wanted to include personal slices of history recounted by local authors, including “Your Food — My Adventure” by club member Philip Bradshaw.
Boren said the collections also include a variety of items related to Pike County’s Abraham Lincoln heritage.
“There’s some different media as well as books, coloring books — a lot of different ways to meet somebody’s interest,” she said. “We’re hoping there is something for everyone.”
A $2,500 grant from Rotary District 6480 and local funds paid for the project which ties into the club’s ongoing efforts to promote literacy.
“We’ve done projects that are aimed at preschoolers. We try to hit the whole spectrum,” Boren said.
Last year, the club bought take-home materials to reinforce in-class lessons for students studying for GED recognition at John Wood Community College in Pike County. The materials proved even more helpful when the GED program transitioned to distance learning due to COVID-19 concerns.
“They used the books we supplied when they couldn’t meet in person,” Boren said. “You never know how it will come out.”