CAMP POINT, Ill. — The Adams County Highway Department will be closing the bridge on East 2253rd Lane, about six miles south of Camp Point, in order to replace damaged deck beams.
The closure and work will begin on Tuesday and is expected to last one to two weeks, depending on weather.
