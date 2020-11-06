QUINCY — Noting the continued effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on families throughout the region, officials with the Salvation Army Quincy Area Command highlighted the importance of the money collected each year in the red kettles.
“The need is great, and some of those individuals and families who in years past enjoyed and were able to donate in our red kettles are finding their situations a little different,” said Salvation Army Capt. Michael Sjogren. “They may be on the other side of the kettle now having to ask for assistance, not recognizing even how to ask for assistance, because they never had to before.”
The annual Tree of Lights Christmas campaign kicked off with a $400,000 goal Friday at the County Market at 48th and Broadway. Funds raised through the campaign help provide a variety of programs and services to assist families in Adams, Brown and Pike counties.
“It’s not only going to assist us with the needs we have had in this community for a number of years, but to add on to these new needs and these gap needs that are starting to show themselves because of the pandemic,” Sjogren said. “Any assistance that this community can help give us via giving in the red kettle or even giving some time at the kettle will go a long way. We really know that this community always steps up to the plate.”
The entire Salvation Army Advisory Board is serving as the campaign chairs.
“Although things have been different all year long, you and I know there is plenty of need, and we want to be able to help as many people as we can,” said Advisory Board Chair Jo Ann Wilmott. “So we encourage everybody to help us out this year to meet our goal.”
New to the campaign this year is a partnership between the Salvation Army and Emerald City Jewelers. Each time a person 16 and older volunteers to ring bells, their name will be entered into the Ring for Bling Drawing. Between Friday and Dec. 24, volunteer bell ringers will be eligible to receive a gold diamond cross pendant with 20-inch chain donated by Emerald City Jewelers valued at $1,500.
To confirm a shift has been fulfilled, participants must print and complete the Ring for Bling form and drop the hard copy form into the kettle during the scheduled volunteer shift. Each shift results in one entry. Forms can be downloaded at salvationarmyqcyhan.org.
Those interested in volunteering as a bell ringer can register online at registertoring.com or contact Seasonal Event Coordinator Jeremy Koren at 217-231-5633 or jeremy.koren@usc.salvationarmy.org.
There is a limit of two people per kettle per shift because of COVID-19 precautions. Face masks must be worn, and volunteers will be distanced from the kettle.