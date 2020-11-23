QUINCY — Salvation Army Capt. Michael Sjogren has heard the stories, which is the reason he is smiling.
Sjogren and his wife, Kristina, will be overseeing their first Salvation Army/WGEM Bucket Blitz in Quincy and Hannibal, Mo., an event that annually raises funds for a wide variety of community services that assist those in need.
“This will be our first WGEM Bucket Blitz since being assigned to the Quincy area command,” Michael Sjogren said. “We have heard nothing but great things about this event. Kristina and I are looking forward to seeing new faces and getting to know both the Quincy and Hannibal communities over the course of (the) Bucket Blitz.
“We hope that community members plan to drive through either location and say, ‘Hello and Merry Christmas!’”
The Salvation Army and WGEM have teamed up for the Bucket Blitz for 36 years.
In Quincy, the Bucket Blitz will take place 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7-10 at the Quincy Mall South Entrance.
In Hannibal, collections will be taken 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9 at the Steamboat Bend Shopping Center
The 2020 goal for Quincy is to raise more than $30,000. The Hannibal is to raise more than $5,000.
Salvation Army spokesman Magan Hall said all proceeds from the Bucket Blitz will be funneled toward the the Salvation Army Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign, which targets families in need.
The following are some examples of ways the Salvation Army helped community members in 2019:
- 4,083 nights of lodging at the Salvation Army emergency shelter.
- 16,312 meals provided to shelter residents.
- 10,683 people were served by the daily bread line.
- 3,129 food boxes distributed last Christmas.
- 2,177 children received toys for Christmas.
- 960 individuals were provided dinner on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
To volunteer to ring bells for the Bucket Blitz in Quincy, contact Jeremy Koren at 217-231-5633.
Mini-Blitzes
The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command will also be holding “mini-bucket blitzes” throughout the region it serves. Money raised will help assist programs and families in Brown and Pike counties in Illinois and Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Monroe and Shelby counties in Missouri.
The locations and dates for each mini-Bucket Blitz are:
- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the intersection of North Main and Business U.S. 24/36 East in Monroe City, Mo.
- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the intersection of Mo. 15 and Business U.S. 36 in Shelbina, Mo.
- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, at the intersection of Memorial and Jefferson streets in Pittsfield.
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, at the intersection of Maine and Ross streets in Palmyra, Mo.