Salvation Army sets $435,000 goal for Tree of Lights campaign

QUINCY — Mandar and Laura Dighe surprised the crowd at Wednesday’s kickoff for Salvation Army Tree of Lights Christmas campaign.
Instead of removing a cloth to unveil the goal, their youngest son, Sean, emerged from a large red bucket at their side holding up a sign with the campaign goal of $453,000.
Mandar and Laura Dighe, along with their sons, Neil, Rohan and Sean, are the campaign chairs for the the “Hope Marches On” campaign, which kicked off during a luncheon at the Kroc Center.
The annual campaign, which features bell ringers with the traditional red buckets, helps fund programs and services to assist families in Adams, Pike and Brown counties.
“Quincy has continued to show that we have that ability to band together and help for the common good,” Mandar Dighe said.
The $435,000 is about $8,000 more than was collected in 2020. This year’s campaign has already generated $62,000.
Mandar Dighe focused on numbers as he spoke to the audience, specifically the 27,000 people the Salvation Army served in the community, the 5,000 nights of lodging in the emergency shelter, the nearly 8900 food boxes distributed in the community and the more than 100 families receiving rental assistance.
But it was the number zero that made him elaborate.
“It’s the number of transitional living facilities that we have in our community for folks that need that space before they can get back on their feet,” he said. “The Salvation Army, along with many other great organizations in town are working together to try to come up with a solution for that.”
The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to assist with its many Christmas programs, activities, especially bell ringing. Those interested in volunteering should contact Jeremy Koren for more information at 217-231-5633. To register to ring bells, visit registertoring.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.