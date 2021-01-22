QUINCY — The Quincy Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign is usually led by a local couple. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led the Salvation Army’s Advisory Board to take the reins this year.
The work of the advisory board paid off as the Salvation Army announced Friday that the campaign raised $426,907, exceeding the $400,000 goal.
“What kind of goal do you set, because who knew with the pandemic and so many people out of jobs, what it was going to do,” said Advisory Board Chair Jo Ann Wilmott. “We were blown away are probably the words to use. The fact that we made our goal and exceeded it was awesome.”
Capt. Kristina Sjogren of the Salvation Army said though numbers of those served this year remained consistent with previous years, many people sought assistance for the first time.
“We’ve been able to assist people who normally might have been the ones helping with being able to give assistance,” Sjogren said. “It really was a community feeling this year I believe, just the way people understood and saw the need and were able to help.”
The 574 campaign volunteers donated 1,486 hours for the program, including many who rang bells with the traditional red kettles.
The campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraising effort each year. Money from the campaign provides Christmas assistance, along with funding programs and services that assist individuals and families each year in Adams, Brown and Pike counties.
This holiday season, the Quincy Salvation Army provided 800 Christmas food boxes and served 433 Thanksgiving meals and 540 Christmas meals. Along with Toys for Tots of Quincy, 2,012 children received more than 15,000 toys.
“Everything that we bring in is used directly for our services, and that’s to help with people in the shelter, people coming through the bread line, coming for food, anything we can do to help them in the area,” Wilmott said.