ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. — The Adams County Sheriff's Department reported a crash Saturday morning that sent a Quincy man to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the report, at around 7:45 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the area of I-172 near mile marker 2. The deputies found a 2008 Kia Rondo that had rolled over. They identified Josef Lawler, 20, of Quincy as the driver.
Lawler was taken to Blessing Hospital by Adams County EMS for treatment of minor injuries. The reports shows that Lawler was issued one ticket related to the crash. ACSD received assistance at the scene from the Payson Fire Department.