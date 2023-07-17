QUINCY — The annual Tri-State Development Summit will take place Sept. 13 and 14 at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy.
The summit schedule, announced Monday by Culver-Stockton College, opens with a Sept. 13 workshop to help community leaders identify and assist with economic development priorities followed by a networking event.
The summit continues Sept. 14 with breakout sessions and presentations along with keynote speaker Lou Zacharilla, founder of the Intelligent Community Forum.
“The annual Tri-State Development Summit provides an opportunity for a region-wide focus on the challenges impacting economic development in our communities, such as workforce shortages, lack of available childcare, the housing crisis and access to broadband internet. By coming together to learn from one another and to work toward solutions, we create opportunities for growth and positive outcomes,” said Leslie Sieck, the summit’s executive director and C-SC vice president for economic and workforce development.
Registration and a full schedule of summit events are available online at culver.edu/tsd.
Tri-State Development operates as a collaborative effort among stakeholders to support economic initiatives within the 36-county region of Northeast Missouri, Southeast Iowa and West-Central Illinois.
The organization supports the region by cultivating collaborative relationships, promoting interdisciplinary problem-solving, fostering the expansion of academic-organization-industry initiatives and developing an environment for collective impact to address the current and emerging political, economic and social challenges in the region.
Civic and industry leaders, elected officials, education professionals and community organizations work together to identify challenges and promote initiatives that drive regional growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.