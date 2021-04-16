MARBLEHEAD, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Mill Creek bridge at Marblehead on two different days this week.
From 10 a.m. until noon on both Monday and Wednesday, IDOT will close the bridge to traffic to effect needed repairs. Motorists will need to use alternate routes during those times. IDOT also reminds drivers to pay attention at other times in the area as conditions may change. Drivers are urged to watch for signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, and refrain from using any mobile devices so that they can remain alert for workers and equipment in the area.
In a released statement, IDOT added that additional closures of the bridge may be necessary, but specific dates and times have not yet been determined.
The repair work is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which includes ongoing work along Illinois 57 from Maine Street in Quincy to just south of Marblehead.