Olivia Vincent quickly ponders a question then buzzes in with an answer.
The competition’s just as fierce as ever — but admittedly different — in this year’s Scholastic Bowl matches between Illinois area high school teams.
In the midst of COVID-19, Scholastic Bowl went remote with teams and moderators connecting over a video call platform.
“It’s really exciting that we get to have these matches, even though they’re so different,” said Vincent, a senior and captain of the Western High School team. “The biggest difference is that you don’t have the other team on the other side of the room from you. They’re at their school. You’re at your school. We’re all socially distanced.”
Even the buzzer system has changed.
“We’re not holding buzzers,” Vincent said. “We’re just tapping in our computers to buzz in.”
Despite all the differences, team members and coaches say it’s working pretty well — as long as a participating school doesn’t move to all remote learning.
“I was really happy when I learned we were going to be able to do it,” Central High School junior and team captain Grace Branch said. “It’s probably one of my favorite activities to do. It’s fun, and it’s something I get to do with my friends and people that enjoy trivia and academic knowledge as much as I do.”
Branch usually buzzes in on questions tied to English and history to put her knowledge to the test.
“The idea of being able to put just random facts and knowledge that you learned throughout your life to use in a competition game is really cool,” she said. “I’ve also grown up watching game shows like ‘Jeopardy!’ This is kind of like a game show.”
Southeastern Coach Deb Hurt inspired area schools to give this year’s season a try.
“With everything else being canceled, I thought we had to have something for the kids to do. Scholastic Bowl can be done remotely,” Hurt said. “They look forward to this stuff. They’re missing so much that if we can give them one little thing, at least it’s something.”
Each team, masked and staying 6 feet apart, is in a classroom with their coach at their respective schools, Western Coach Ruth Kummerow said, and the moderator asking the questions is in a separate room and joins virtually through the video call.
For home matches, the host school provides the questions and moderator. For away matches, the team joins the video call and logs into the online buzzer system.
“What’s kind of nice is we were able to do something,” said Sarah Triplett, Scholastic Bowl coach at Central High School. “It doesn’t look exactly the same, but part of it feels how it should be. That brings some joy, and that’s good.”
Teams compete to answer tossup questions answered individually, worth 10 points, and bonus questions, worth 30 points, answered by the team captain after team discussion. Even Hurt’s remote-learning team members can participate in bonus question discussions thanks to a separate virtual connection to the larger group.
With a laptop, “kids can see the students who are participating, have their screen split and have their buzzer right there in front of them and be able to participate,” Triplett said. “We made it through one match. Hopefully each time we do it we get better and better at it.”
Virtual matches take longer — sometimes due to technology glitches — and there’s a lag in the computer-based buzzer system.
“We don’t have near as many matches because a lot of schools have chosen not to do it, but we’re going to have a few,” Hurt said.
“I really thought with it being the only thing I’d get more kids, but I’ve got the same kids I would have had anyway. It’s not ‘I can’t do basketball. Let’s go do Scholastic Bowl,’” she said. “It didn’t really change the kids I have, but at least it gives my kids something to do.”
Practices starting in November and December helped students acclimate to the new style of play.
“We did a progress of preparation for virtual matches as well as having practice with the questions,” Kummerow said.
The season’s matches “typically start in December, but this year we started in January to get everything figured out and scheduled,” Kummerow said. “We’re doing what we can to make it as normal as we can.”
That matters to students.
“This year has been so crazy, so being able to have Quiz Bowl, being able to see my teammates, my Quiz Bowl coach, it’s really awesome,” said Vincent, a remote learner this year who joined the team as a freshman and found a good fit for her love of trivia. “Even though it’s a little different, I think it’s been a really good learning experience.”