RUSHVILLE, Ill. — Schuyler County State's Attorney Ramon Escapa has been named resident circuit court judge by the Illinois Supreme Court.
Escapa is being appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Scott Butler on Oct. 1. Butler served as a resident circuit judge in Schuyler County for the Eighth Judicial Circuit since 2016 and previously was an associate circuit judge from 2005 to 2016.
“The screening committee found Ramon Escapa to be extremely well-qualified for the position of circuit judge in the Eighth Judicial Circuit, and I am pleased that the court unanimously agreed with that assessment,” Justice Rita Garman said. “Along with his service to the Illinois Army National Guard, he has served the people of Schuyler County as state’s attorney since 2012. Considering his humble beginnings, his commitment to the community and his experience in the courtroom, I am confident that he will be an excellent member of the judiciary.”
The appointment takes effect Dec. 4 and will conclude Dec. 5, 2022, when the vacancy will be filled by the winner of the November 2022 general election.
Escapa said, “I would like to thank Justice Garman and the Illinois Supreme Court for selecting me for this position. I look forward to serving the people of Schuyler County and the Eighth Judicial Circuit.”
Escapa, a Democrat, has been Schuyler County state's attorney since 2012, winning re-election in 2016 and 2020. Before his election as state’s attorney, he was a partner at the law firm of Lucie, Scalf, Escapa and Graham in Macomb, where he worked for three years.
During his service in the Illinois Army National Guard, Escapa has was a judge advocate, offering legal support to commanders involving military operations.
Escapa earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Illinois University and his Juris Doctor from the Southern Illinois University Law School.