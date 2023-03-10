SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has expressed his support for legislation making its way through Springfield that would protect against public libraries banning books for political or personal reasons.
"This is an alarming phenomenon that’s occurring throughout the nation, including Illinois, which is designed to polarize and disrupt our communities," Giannoulias said. "This scourge of censorship has a chilling effect on our democracy. These efforts have nothing to do with books. Instead, they are about ideas that certain individuals disagree with and believe no one should think, or be allowed to think."
The Illinois Secretary of State also serves as the State's Librarian. In that capacity, Giannoulias has authority over state funds being directed to local libraries after they're allocated through the General Assembly.
House Bill 2789, drafted by Giannoulias and sponsored by State Representatives Anne Stava-Murray, D-81, Carol Ammons, D-103, and State Senator Laura Murphy, D-28, would make funds eligible to Illinois libraries only if they demonstrate they either: adhere to the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights indicating reading materials should not be removed or restricted because of partisan or personal disapproval; or issue a statement complying with the policies of the State Library or one prohibiting the practice of banning books or resources.
In delivering his State of the State address last month, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker spoke out about book banning and censorship. He recently announced his support for Giannoulias’ legislation.
"In Illinois, we don’t hide from the truth, we embrace it and lead with it," said Governor Pritzker. "Banning books is a devastating attempt to erase our history and the authentic stories of many. Students across this state deserve to see themselves reflected in the pages of stories that teach and entertain. I’m proud to support House Bill 2789 and ensure that Illinois’ libraries remain sources of knowledge, creativity, and fact."
Stava-Murray’s suburban district includes Community High School District 99 in Downers Grove, which withstood efforts led in part by the Proud Boys group.
"Downers Grove has seen first-hand what some groups will try to do to prevent access to books that contain language or ideals that they disagree with," she said. "Librarians and educators are dedicated to their schools and communities and serve out of a love of knowledge, reading and helping people. It’s absurd to think that groups would seek to harass them and create animosity in our communities by driving cultural wedges in an effort to divide them."
Quincy Public Library Executive Director Kathleen Helsabeck said there has been no pressure from outside groups or authorities to stop the Quincy Public Library from offering items to the clients.
"We provide materials for the public," Helsabeck said. "All of those materials are available to all people. Libraries have always been safe spaces to read and check out materials on all subjects. Librarians do not censor materials and it’s always been up to the individual and or the parent to monitor materials in a household."
Helsabeck said the state taking steps to ensure libraries aren't pushed into book-bans is a worthwhile effort.
"It is very encouraging to hear that the State of Illinois is supporting libraries and the access to all information," she said. "Knowing that there is a state right next to us who is threatening to take away funding if librarians don’t censor materials is detrimental to the institution of libraries."
Currently, Illinois law does not contain language related to book banning or eligibility for state grants that restrict access. Last fiscal year, the Secretary of State’s office awarded 1,631 grants to Illinois libraries totaling more than $62 million. Of those, 97% of the grants were awarded to public and school libraries, with public libraries receiving 877 grants and school libraries securing 712 grants.
According to the Chicago-based American Library Association (ALA), there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois in 2022, increasing from 41 the previous year.
"Public libraries are committed to serve their communities with books and resources, programming, and other services," Cynthia Robinson said. Robinson is the executive director of the Illinois Library Association. "Serving the community means serving everyone in the community. Not every book is for everyone, and library staff are always ready to help library users find the right book for themselves or their children. Parents are encouraged to make decisions for their own families, but not for other families. Banning books takes crucial resources away from those who need them."
Helsabeck said books that are banned in other areas are far from stigmatized in Quincy.
"Every year Quincy Public Library celebrates banned book week," Helsabeck said. "This past fall, the citizens of Quincy requested to read banned books so Quincy Public Library created the Banned Book Club. It is a safe space for people to read banned and/or challenged books and have safe, respectful conversations regarding said books content."
Nationally, the number of attempts to ban books has been rising, with 681 attempts involving more than 1,600 titles throughout the U.S. in 2021, according to the ALA. This is the most attempts to ban books since the ALA began tracking these numbers 20 years ago.
If approved, HB 2789 would take effect January 1, 2024.
