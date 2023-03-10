Quincy Public Library

The Quincy Public Library would continue to be eligible for funds under proposed state legistation intended to curb book bans.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has expressed his support for legislation making its way through Springfield that would protect against public libraries banning books for political or personal reasons.

"This is an alarming phenomenon that’s occurring throughout the nation, including Illinois, which is designed to polarize and disrupt our communities," Giannoulias said. "This scourge of censorship has a chilling effect on our democracy. These efforts have nothing to do with books. Instead, they are about ideas that certain individuals disagree with and believe no one should think, or be allowed to think."

