QUINCY — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is reminding residents that license and ID card services require appointments at 13 of the state’s larger downstate facilities, including Quincy.
Services such as road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses, and ID cards are done on an appointment basis. Vehicle services, such as license plate renewals and registration changes, are still available on a walk-in basis.
For the fastest service or to make appointments for license and ID services, the Secretary’s office recommends visiting ilsos.gov. Online services are available that may eliminate a need to use the driver services facilities in person.
Along with the reminder about appointment requirements, White’s office also noted that the extension for expired licenses, ID cards, and learner’s permits is set to expire on July 31. Anyone with an expired license, permit, or ID card are strongly encouraged to renew these prior to that date. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses or CDL permits.
