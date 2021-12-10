CHICAGO — The 2021 Illinois Governor's Conference on Travel and Tourism kicked off on December 6, and the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau was recognized as an Excellence in Tourism winner.
QAVCB was named the winner for the Best Social Media Marketing, Budget B, for their "Best Postcard Pic" Facebook contest, as well as the Bureau's Inside Guide.
In a statement announcing the winners, Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker said his administration is committed to making necessary investments to renew the tourism industry throughout the state, as well as the communities that industry supports.
"We’ve provided 7,500 hospitality grants totaling $265 million through the Business Interruption Grants and Back to Business Grants," Pritzker said. "And we’re distributing grants aimed at new and returning festivals and tourism attractions everywhere in our state."
Travel and tourism professionals from around the country judged submissions in eight categories, ranging from best social media marketing to best event or festival, with one exceptional entry receiving best of show. Each category contained a Budget A for organizations with annual operating budgets of $500,000 and above, and Budget B for organizations with budgets under $500,000.
The Galena Convention and Visitors Bureau took the Best Social Media Marketing for the Budget A category. Other winners include the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail, winning Best Pivot for a business that changed their operating model during the pandemic. Most Engaged Community Partner went to the Vine Street Market in at O'Fallon station. The Best of Show award went to the Illinois Restaurant Association.
"It is an incredible honor to be able to recognize our tourism partners across the state who work tirelessly to promote Illinois as a premier tourist destination,” Karla Flannery said. Flannery serves as deputy director of the Illinois Office of Tourism.
For a look at the conference and a complete list of winners, visit ilgovconference.com. For a copy of the QACVB Inside Guide, go to seequincy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.