HULL, Ill. — Interstate 72 was down to one lane for several hours Thursday morning as Illinois State Police and other emergency responders dealt with three subsequent crashes near mile marker 7.
According to an ISP preliminary report, troopers responded just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to a crash near Hull on I-72. Following an early investigation, ISP determined that three separate crashes occurred.
The first crash saw an eastbound vehicle slow on the highway for an unknown reason, leading it to be struck from behind by a second vehicle. The first vehicle was sent into the median while the second vehicle left the scene. No injuries were reported from the remaining vehicle.
Following that crash, another eastbound vehicle slowed down in response and was then rear-ended by a fourth vehicle. Both vehicles involved in this crash crossed the center median and both overturned in the left lane of westbound traffic. Occupants of the second vehicle were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The first vehicle's driver reported no injuries.
The third crash, another rear-end incident, involved another eastbound vehicle slowing for the initial crash before being struck from behind. The car that slowed overturned while still moving and struck a third car that was parked on the shoulder to assist occupants of the initial crash. The occupants of the first and second vehicles in this crash were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the parked car reported no injuries.
All lanes of traffic were reopened at approximately 10 a.m., with crash investigations to continue.
