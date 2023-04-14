QUINCY — A portion of South Fifth Street will be closed for a week to allow for the installation of new sanitary sewer service.
Quincy's engineering department will have South Fifth between Kentucky and York streets closed beginning Monday morning for the sewer work. Weather permitting, the work is expected to wrap up on Friday.
