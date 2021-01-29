NEBO, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting at 10:31 p.m. Thursday on West Middle Street in Nebo.
Once on the scene, officers found a male who had reportedly been shot in the leg by another male. The wounded man was airlifted to St. John's Hospital in Springfield, where he was treated and released.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Illinois State Police, Spring Creek and Pleasant Hill fire departments, and Pike County EMS.
An investigation is ongoing.