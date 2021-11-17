QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department announced that they are joining with the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police, along with nearly 200 other local police and sheriffs’ departments to remind motorists to “Click it or Ticket” and to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” this holiday season.
The newest safety campaign will run from Nov. 19 through 29, leading up to and following the Thanksgiving Day holiday, one of the busiest travel periods on Illinois roads.
Adams County Chief Deputy Sam Smith said that the department wants the community to understand that they have to make the smart decision to drive sober during the Thanksgiving holiday and every day.
“If you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive,” Smith said. “We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations.”
ACSD reminds everyone to follow some simple steps to keep every safe:
•Make a plan for a sober ride home before you go out.
•If you’ve been drinking or using marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take public transportation, use a ride-share service such as Lyft or Uber, or call a family member to get you home safely.
•If you see someone you suspect of driving drunk, pull over safely and call 911.
•Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It’s the best defense against an impaired driver.
Funding for the Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
