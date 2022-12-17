MARBLEHEAD, Ill. — The Adams County Sheriff's Department is looking for the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash that happened near Marblehead Friday night.
According to the crash report, deputies were dispatched to a rollover crash with injuries just after 8 p.m. Friday on North 550th Avenue just east of Ill. 57. On arrival, the deputies located a 2001 Honda Accord that had been westbound on 550th Ave. when the car went off the road and overturned. One passenger was located still in the vehicle, while a second passenger was located walking away from the scene a short time later.