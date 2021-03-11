HERSMAN, Ill. — A single-car crash Wednesday evening in Brown County saw a teen driver sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Illinois State Police said that a 17-year-old male from Mount Sterling was westbound on Ill. 99 near Hersman when he lost control of the 2010 Kia Forte he was driving at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday. The Kia went off the road and hit a ditch.
The driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash. The Illinois State Police report shows he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and received tickets for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to wear a seatbelt, and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.