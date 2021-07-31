LIMA, Ill. — The Illinois State Police reported a single-car crash Friday afternoon in rural Adams County that sent two people to the hospital.
At around 4:15 p.m. Friday, a 1996 Ford F250 driven by Justina M. McCarthy, 49, of Quincy was traveling west on County Road 2923 N at the intersection of County Road 500 E, about three miles west of Lima. According to the report, McCarthy said the brakes on the F250 failed as she was approaching the intersection, causing the truck to run through a street sign, go over a guard rail, and come to rest in a soybean field.
Both McCarthy and a passenger, James H. Bauer, 56, of Quincy were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. McCarthy was cited for improper lane usage and operating a vehicle in unsafe condition.