QUINCY — Six people have been arrested in connection with recent shootings in Quincy.
The Quincy Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrests of:
• Donte M. Clausell, 32, of 715 Lind, on a federal charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (armed career criminal). Clausell had been free on bond in connection with a July 4 shooting on Ill. 57 in rural Adams County at the time of his arrest.
• Phillip C. Mayfield, 32, of 400 S. 16th, on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine between 5 and 15 grams.
• Raquan M. Taylor, 24, of 937 Hampshire, on an Illinois Department of Corrections parole warrant, and charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm by a gang member. Police said Taylor is a member of the Black P. Stone gang.
• Cortayvias C. Haynes, 18, of 1010 Diana Drive, on charges of armed violence and possession of controlled substance.
• Nathaniel L. McPike, 40, of 1241 Vermont, on charges of armed violence, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine between 15 and 100 grams and possession of a defaced firearm.
• Leshon A. Wrencher, 27, unknown address, on outstanding warrants for escape, aggravated domestic battery and resisting a peace officer. He also was arrested on a new charge of felony resisting a peace officer.
Quincy Police Deputy Chief of Operations Shannon Pilkington said that the men arrested were not all connected to the same incidents, but he could not comment how each was involved as the investigation continues.
“Our fear was that a person not involved, or God forbid a child, was going to get shot,” he said. “They were targeted shootings. They weren’t just shooting willy-nilly. They were going after certain people or cars or property. It wasn’t random.”
The arrests were made last week after a joint investigation by the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff's Department, West Central Illinois Task Force and Adams County state's attorney's office.
“Once we had the intel developed, then that’s when we went looking for these people,” Pilkington said. “It was over a week’s time.”
Police said the investigation continues, and additional arrests are pending.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Quincy Police Department or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers.
McPike is being held in the Adams County Jail on a $210,000 bond, Wrencher on a $210,000 bond, Haynes on a $150,000 bond, Mayfield on a $75,000 bond, and Taylor on a $25,000 bond and an Illinois Department of Corrections hold.
Clausell is in federal custody.