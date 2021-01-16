NEW CANTON, Ill. — A $25 million project set to wrap up this summer will boost the Sny Island Drainage District’s capacity to handle heavy rain events and higher Mississippi River levels.
“The last few years we’ve been seeing some increasing occurrence of heavy rain events — and by heavy rain I’m talking 4-, 5-, 6-inch rains within the drainage district on more than one occasion,” Sny Superintendent Mike Reed said. “When that occurs, especially if river stages are higher than normal, it causes us problems trying to get that water pumped out of our system in an efficient manner.”
At the same time, higher river levels and flood events push more seep water into the district, further taxing pumping capacity.
“We were so inefficient with our pumping operation we couldn’t get water out fast enough,” Reed said. “We were starting to flood inside the district just because we couldn’t get seep water out.”
Increasingly concerned about crop losses due to wet conditions, landowners asked district officials to look into building new pump stations.
“The farmers were willing to fund it, on our assessments, to improve the system,” said District President Dan Lundberg, a Hull farmer.
Preliminary design work began in 2016 on a $25 million privately-funded project to add seepage berms on about four miles of river levee and, primarily, to build new pump stations adjacent to existing ones in Hull and near Pleasant Hill.
Construction began in 2018. The 2019 flood delayed work by several months, but “we hope to have both pump stations operational by late spring or early summer of this year. We’re well underway,” Reed said.
It’s the biggest improvement in the district “since this whole Sny project went in back in the ‘60s,” Reed said. “We’re just going to be very happy, very excited to get them operational this year. It’s going to be a huge improvement to the system.”
Before the original pump stations were installed, Lundberg said farmers struggled to raise a crop most years. Increasingly wet weather still has farmers battling drowned acreage and lower yields.
The new pump stations “should be a heck of an improvement on our system, with more pumping capacity,” Lundberg said. “We’re hoping it will improve everything — keep the value of the ground up and also get our grain a lot better.”
Additional pumping capacity will be key.
The new pump stations add nearly 700,000 gallons per minute capacity combined when river stages are at or near normal conditions, the Sny’s 2020 newsletter said.
“During flood events, pumping capacity goes down due to the increased head pressure at the discharge ends of the pumps because of the higher river stages,” the newsletter said. “However these new pumps will operate much more efficiently and effectively than our current pumps. For example, at a 100-year flood event, these new pumps will still pump more than 570,00 gallons of water per minute combined.”
The new stations, designed as very tall structures, also protect pumps from floodwater.
“What we term the operational floor, where all the electrical equipment is located, is higher and won’t flood even if we have a levee breach ... so we won’t have the serious damage that occurs for instance in the old pump stations that were flooded and put out of commission and had to be completely redone after the ‘93 flood in Hull,” Reed said. “Once the breach in the levee is repaired, then these pump stations can be used to dewater the flooded areas.”
The new pump stations will supplement pumps installed in the district in the 1960s by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The old pumps “are very efficient at flat pool, or your normal water elevation, but become extremely inefficient when you get to high water conditions,” said Mike Klingner, with Klingner and Associates.
With greater capacity at high water conditions, the new pumps “make it much more efficient for farmers to get water off their property and not lose crops when we had so much interior flooding,” Klingner said. “It will make the whole area more productive. If we’ve got productive farmers, it’s good for our community and the nation.”
The pumps, built in New Orleans, were so large that special permission was needed to haul them to Illinois, including a police escort in one state, and required special equipment — a large crane brought in especially for the project — for installation.
“There’s really nothing that large up here in the Upper Mississippi,” Klingner said. “It’s certainly the biggest pump station I’ve ever been involved with in my 40-some years. It’s a good project — very interesting.”