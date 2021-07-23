QUINCY — South 24th Street in Quincy will be closed to through traffic beginning on Monday as part of the project to improve Washington Street.
Beginning Monday, water main construction will require the closure of South 24th Street at Washington Street. This work is part of the city’s ongoing project to reconstruct Washington Street from 20th to 24th. South 24th will see closures marked at Ohio Street to the north and Jefferson Street to the south. The work is expected to be completed by Monday, August 2.
The city’s utility and engineering department asks motorists to drive carefully near work zones and to use alternate routes when possible. For this work, the department is recommending drivers use South 18th Street as a detour to lessen the traffic impact on side streets near the closure.