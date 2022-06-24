QUINCY — Vendors lined up along Broadway Friday in anticipation of this weekend's visit by former President Donald Trump.
They were hawking a variety of hats, shirts and banners in support of the country’s 45th president and U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, the Republican candidate for the 15th congressional district. Both Miller and Trump are scheduled to take the stage at Saturday’s “Save America Rally” at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon.
David Kurfman, Brown County coordinator for Rep. Miller, had a steady stream of shoppers at his souvenir stand on the northeast corner of Broadway and 30th Street.
“We’re here primarily for Congresswoman Miller, but we also have (GOP gubernatorial candidate) Darren Bailey and President Trump gear, too,” Kurfman said. “We’re the only ones selling the official Mary Miller shirts, the ones that are officially from her.”
Last year, Kurfman founded the Brown County Patriots Rising, which has since evolved into a larger group known as Midwest IL Patriots Rising.
“We broadened our base of support to include many of the surrounding counties,” Kurfman said. “Basically, we’re all about the Constitution, America First, and MAGA. We’ve been working on getting people and the movement continued in the area. We only endorse MAGA candidates. Period. In the local communities we help recruit, vet and get those kind of candidates on the ballot.”
Susan Bowles of Loraine stopped at Kurfman’s stand to purchase a couple of items, which she hopes to bring to Saturday’s rally.
“I’m a big Trump fan and supporter, “ Bowles said. “If they say the gates will open at 2, I might have to be out there as early as 8 in the morning. My husband has to work, but I do have other family members who are planning on going.”
Robert and Mary Phillips said the forecast high of 97 degrees, with the threat of evening rain, possibly could affect their decision to attend the rally.
“We do have tickets,” Mary said but it “depends on how hot it is,” Robert added.
“We voted for Trump last time (in 2020), and we got ripped off,” Robert said. “We’re trying to show a little bit more spirit this time around, and hopefully it will come out right.”
Alan Hoffsten — “one of about 20 Hoffstens in the United States period” — set up his tent on the south side of Broadway, in front of the former Shopko parking lot. He said Trump souvenir sales are “excellent, I can’t even get set up all the way. I’ll be here until people stop coming. I got lights and everything.”
Hoffsten lives near a section of the Blue Ridge Mountains known as Grandfather Mountain. He’s been selling Trump-related items since 2015.
“When Trump said he was going to get people jobs, he wasn’t lying,” Hoffsten said. “I’ve been working since 2015 and haven’t stopped. Trump supporters love their guns, we’re all patriots.”
Robby Hudnut of Quincy purchased four shirts Thursday night and was back to buy more from vendor Bobby McClain, who also calls North Carolina home.
“Unfortunately I have to work (Saturday) and won’t be able to go” to the rally, Hudnnut said. “It’s a historical event. It’s not every day Trump comes to Quincy. I was looking forward to it. But I work for myself and can’t afford to take the day off.”
Kurfman has his ticket and knows what he wants to hear at the fairgrounds.
“I want to see Trump keep on message with what he’s been saying,” Kurfman said.
