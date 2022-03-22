QUINCY — A Springfield man charged in connection with a November 2021 carjacking and home invasion in Adams County was found mentally fit to stand trial.
A fitness exam was ordered last month after Bradley S. Yohn's attorney, Public Defender John Citro, raised a suggestion of fitness.
Citro withdrew the suggestion of fitness during a status hearing Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
The case was placed on the May jury trial docket.
Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary in the Nov. 9 incident, where Yohn allegedly used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap a woman. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home. Yohn allegedly had a knife.
Yohn also faces one count of vehicular hijacking in an Oct. 31 incident, as well as two counts of theft, one count of residential burglary and one count of sexual abuse from an Oct. 15 incident.
Appearing agitated after several motions he attempted to file were stricken from the record, Yohn said he objected to continuances in the case and that he didn't want Citro to speak to him. While being led out of the courtroom Yohn yelled that Citro was "fired."
Yohn is set to return to court April 12 for a status hearing.
Karen D. Blackledge faces identical charges in the Nov. 9 incident for allegedly aiding Yohn is set to appear Wednesday for a status hearing.
She waived her right to a jury trial Feb. 25, and during her last court appearance March 9, her attorney said the two sides were "relatively close" to a plea deal.
Yohn continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond. Blackledge is being held on $5 million bond.