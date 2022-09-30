PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A St. Louis man was sentenced to 20 years in prison following his conviction for a 2021 armed robbery in Pittsfield.

Judge Debra Wellborn sentenced Jordan R. Rahaman, 37, of St. Louis, to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the armed robbery, to run concurrently with five-year sentences on each charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, intimidation, and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.