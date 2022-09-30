PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A St. Louis man was sentenced to 20 years in prison following his conviction for a 2021 armed robbery in Pittsfield.
Judge Debra Wellborn sentenced Jordan R. Rahaman, 37, of St. Louis, to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the armed robbery, to run concurrently with five-year sentences on each charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, intimidation, and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.
Rahaman was found guilty by a Pike County jury in July of the charges, while returning not guilty verdicts on charges of aggravated battery by strangulation and armed violence.
Pike County State's Attorney Zack Boren led the prosecution, along with Assistant State's Attorney Leecia Carnes. The verdicts were returned after two and a half hours of deliberations.
"I appreciate the hard work by the Pittsfield Police Department, court personnel, and my staff, to bring this case to a successful conclusion," Boren said in a statement. "This conduct is egregious, and I hope this sentence sends a message that it will not be tolerated in Pittsfield or Pike County."
The investigation of the 2021 robbery was led by Pittsfield Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Thompson, with the St. Charles County, Mo., prosecuting attorney's office assisting in producing a key witness for the July trial.