PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of a Pleasant Hill, Ill. man Friday following a three-year investigation into child pornography distribution.

According to the release, DCI agents initiated an investigation in Feb. 2020 after learning a subject was distributing child pornography through an online platform. Investigators assigned to the Illinois Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force developed evidence against John Coultas, 29, of Pleasant Hill.