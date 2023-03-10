PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of a Pleasant Hill, Ill. man Friday following a three-year investigation into child pornography distribution.
According to the release, DCI agents initiated an investigation in Feb. 2020 after learning a subject was distributing child pornography through an online platform. Investigators assigned to the Illinois Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force developed evidence against John Coultas, 29, of Pleasant Hill.
Due to advancements in technology, ISP was able to gain access to digital devices that led to the discovery of child pornography in Feb. 2023.
On Friday, Pike County State's Attorney Zachary Boren filed charges against Coultas for possession of child pornography. Judge J. Frank McCartney issued an arrest warrant for Coultas who was taken into custody by ISP DCI agents. Coultas was lodged in the Pike County Jail on $400,000 bond.
ISP notes that this is an open and on-going investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Illinois State Police Zone 4 agents at 217-782-4750. Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) cyber tip line at cybertipline.com. To keep kids safe online, learn more at: illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe. For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.