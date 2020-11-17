CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department’s eighth annual Stuff the Squad Car effort will collect donations of nonperishable food items and new unwrapped toys.
Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said deputies will be at several locations across the county, beginning Nov. 28, to collect donations from 5 to 7 p.m.
Collection dates and sites are:
• Nov. 28 — Carthage Dollar General.
• Nov. 29 — Augusta four-way stop.
• Nov. 30 — Hamilton Dollar General.
• Dec. 1 — Nauvoo Dollar General.
• Dec. 2 — Warsaw four-way stop.
• Dec. 3 — Dallas City Dollar General.
• Dec. 4 — Bowen four-way stop.
• Dec. 5 — Carthage Dollar General.
• Dec. 6 — Hamilton Dollar General.
• Dec. 7 — Nauvoo Dollar General.
• Dec. 8 — Dallas City Dollar General.
• Dec. 9 — Warsaw four-way stop.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed at each site, and anyone making a donation is asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available at each site, and all donations will be sanitized before distribution.