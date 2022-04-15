QUINCY — With the 2022 tax deadline approaching on Monday, the United Way of Adams County is still offering no-cost tools for getting taxes filed on time.
Though the Volunteer Tax Assistance (VITA) program has ended for this year, United Way officials are still offering help for those needing to file. There is a no-cost filing tool that can be found at myfreetaxes.com.
Reggie Freel, site coordinator for VITA, said the tool is available for anyone that hasn't taken an opportunity to file their taxes so far.
"Simply go to (the website) to file your tax return through this trusted and secure United Way service," Freel said.
Since its inception in 2007, the United Way VITA program has generated more than $15 million in refunds and saved residents more than $1.6 million in filing fees. Recently, a free volunteer-led financial education series was started focusing on money management, budgeting, and becoming more financially knowledgeable.
For more information on this and other programs available through the United Way of Adams County, go to unitedwayadamsco.org.
