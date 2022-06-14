BARRY, Ill. — A Texas man was arrested in Barry after law enforcement received a call about suspicious behavior on Sunday.
According to the Pike County Sheriff's Department, a resident of Barry reported that her daughter and her daughter's friends were walking around Barry when an older man on a bicycle approached them and started speaking with them.
Subsequent to an investigation, the Sheriff's Department arrested Robert W. Niffen, 62, of Houston, Texas, on an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Texas Department of Corrections. The original charges reported to the Sheriff's Department were aggravated rape and escape from a penal institution, while the Texas Department of Corrections also listed Niffen as a violent sex offender absconder.
Niffen was additionally charged by the Pike County Sheriff's Department for obstructing justice after initially providing a false name, and for failure to register as a sex offender.
Bond for Niffen on the Pike County charges was set at $150,000. The parole violation warrant has no bond.