MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — A Texas man faces charges after a Monday night crash in Brown County.
Illinois State Police District 20 said a 2018 Nissan Altima driven by Jorge P. Silva, 24, of Fort Worth, Texas, was heading east at a high rate of speed at 5:51 p.m. on U.S. 24 at 1100E. When attempting to turn into a private drive, ISP said the driver lost control of the vehicle which overturned in a ditch, coming to rest on its top.
No injuries were reported by Silva and his passengers, Ali A. Oliveros, 26, of Fort Worth, and Brandon Solis, 23, of Dallas, Texas.
Silva was cited for speeding, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.