QUINCY — Over the Thanksgiving holiday, law enforcement across the state of Illinois participated in the Click It or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over programs, including both the Quincy Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.
Running from Nov. 19 through Nov. 29, the efforts are aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the road as well as ensuring those on the road are buckled up for safety.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department reported that they made one impaired driving arrest during the detail, along with issuing nine speeding citations, one distracted driving (electronic device) ticket, three uninsured motorist citations, one suspended license ticket, and one no valid license ticket. ACSD also made two arrests for subjects with failure to appear warrants.
The Quincy Police Department issued 57 seat belt and child safety seat tickets during the detail. Along with those citations, there were 11 drivers ticketed for no insurance, four expired registration tickets, two suspended or revoked licenses, two tickets for disregarding a traffic control device, one improper use of registration, and one fleeing to elude a police officer. QPD also made three arrests for suspects with warrants.
Emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, which statistically show the most unbuckled and impaired fatal crashes occur. The Thanksgiving enforcement efforts were made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
