BARRY, Ill. — Three residents of Barry were arrested on drug charges following the execution of a warrant on Thursday night.
According to the arrest report from the Pike County Sheriff's Department, sheriff's deputies and members of the West Central Illinois Task Force executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Williams Street at 9:18 p.m. Thursday. Subsequent to the search, three arrests were made:
• Thomas J. Wallace, 39, was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a separate charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful use of a weapon. Wallace was also arrested on three outstand Pike County warrants.
• Glenn Doug Christison, 58, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, as well as two outstanding Pike County warrants.
• Ashley R. Fulmer, 27, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, along with one outstanding Pike County warrant.
All three residents were lodged in the Pike County Jail.
