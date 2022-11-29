PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Three men were arrested following a reported theft from the Pittsfield Farm and Home Supply Store.
The Pittsfield Police Department reported that officers were dispatched to Farm and Home on West Washington Street on Nov. 25 with a report of three people acting together to steal items from the store. One of the subjects was reportedly wearing a mask over his head during the theft.
The subjects reportedly fled the area after leaving the store, with officers locating and arresting all three. Police reported that one suspect was in the restroom of another local business, and the other two were arrested in the 600 block of West Washington Street. One of the suspects attempted to flee on foot, with officers using a Taser to stop him.
During the investigation, items taken from Farm and Home, including tools and clothing, were reported to have a value of over $3,000. All three men were reported to have been in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, as well.
Casey Lierly, 29, of Quincy; Eric Glas, 38, of Ursa; and Zachary Larsen, 27, of Quincy; were all charged with retail theft over $300, a Class 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine under five grams, a Class 3 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
In addition, Larsen was also charged with resisting a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor. Larsen was treated by Pike County EMS following his arrest for injuries sustained in a fall after the Taser deployment.
All three were taken to the Pike County Jail with bond set at $30,000 for each.