PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A drug investigation led to three arrests after finding that inmates, working as trustees, smuggled methamphetamine into the Pike County Jail.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said no contraband actually made it to the jail cells.
Arrested in the investigation launched last week were:
• Sarah M. Burton, 34, of Manchester, on charges of bringing contraband (methamphetamine) into a penal institution, delivery of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Richard S. Burton, 41, of Manchester, on charges of bringing contraband (methamphetamine) into a penal institution, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James R. Merryman, 55, of Pittsfield, on charges of possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.