PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — Three people were arrested on drug charges Monday after a series of traffic stops by the Pike County Sheriff's and Pleasant Hill Police Departments.
According to a release from the Pike County Sheriff's Department, Lisa M. Dempsey, 50, and Jarred M. Ingram, 36, both of Louisiana, Mo., were taken into custody on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes and unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle.
Dempsey also was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol (driver) and loud exhaust. Ingram also had a prior Pike County warrant for failure to appear.
During a separate traffic stop by the Pleasant Hill Police Department, Desirae A. Howland, 36, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a Pike County, Mo., warrant. Upon arrival at the Pike County Jail, Howland reportedly was found with methamphetamine. She was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and bringing contraband into a penal institution.
Dempsey, Ingram and Howland are all being held in the Pike County Jail.