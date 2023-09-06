PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Three people face drug-related charges after search warrants executed in Griggsville and Pittsfield.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and West Central Illinois Task Force executed a search in the 300 block of South Bickford Street in Griggsville at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and seized more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, meth-related drug paraphernalia and hypodermic syringes.
Arrested was Sydney P. Little, 35, of Griggsville on charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringes.
A second search warrant executed at 10:59 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 200 block of Chestnut in Pittsfield by the sheriff’s department, Pittsfield Police Department and the task force seized meth.
Arrested were Tiffany L. Higgins, 34, and Earl P. Black, 40, both of Pittsfield, on charges of possession of meth.
All three were taken to the Pike County Jail.