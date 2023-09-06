PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Three people face drug-related charges after search warrants executed in Griggsville and Pittsfield.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and West Central Illinois Task Force executed a search in the 300 block of South Bickford Street in Griggsville at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and seized more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, meth-related drug paraphernalia and hypodermic syringes.