HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. — Three separate incidents led to arrests and firearms seizures over the last week in Hancock County, according to arrest reports from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.
Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, a sheriff’s deputy on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 GMC truck. The driver, Lance D. Hocker, 26, of Fort Madison, Iowa was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Deputies reported a Beretta pistol was found in the truck, leading to an additional charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
On Friday, deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call just after 5:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the residence on County Road 1100E near County Road 800N, where they were advised that a male subject had left the scene in a 2008 Chevrolet truck. Deputies were reportedly told that the subject, Brandon L. Bough, 29, of Basco, Ill. had four children with him, ranging in age from 16 months to 11 years old. Deputies located Bough, who was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. A search of the vehicle located a Hi-Point pistol, bringing another charge for Bough of possession of a firearm by a felon. The children were taken into custody by the Ill. Department of Children and Family Services.
Shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Department received a report of a missing juvenile from Hamilton, Ill. Deputies located the juvenile around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a residence in Nauvoo in the company of Niccolo L. Moylan, 19, of Burlington, Iowa. Deputies found that Moylan was in possession of a Springfield pistol, leading to a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The juvenile was returned home safely.
The Sheriff’s Department reports that these three incidents make four separate firearms seizures in the month of May.