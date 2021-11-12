GOLDEN, Ill. — Three people were injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash north of Golden.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said the crash remains under investigation, with arrests pending, but a 2011 Honda Odyssey and a 2008 Dodge Caliber appeared to be heading south at 5:42 p.m. on Ill. 94, just north of Golden, when they collided. The vehicles came to rest on opposite sides of Ill. 94 in the ditch.
The driver of the Dodge was airlifted to a Springfield hospital, the department said, and the extent of his injuries is not known.
The two occupants of the Honda were taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.