MENDON, Ill. — Three people, including one juvenile, were killed in a crash Saturday north of Mendon.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said a sedan and a truck were involved in the crash at 11:09 a.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. 336 just south of County Road 2475 North.
Chief Deputy Sam Smith told The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM the driver of the truck, the driver of the sedan and a juvenile passenger were killed in the crash.
Names of those involved won't be released until notification has been made to family members. The Sheriff's Department was assisted by Mendon and Loraine fire departments, Illinois State Police, Adams County EMS, Air Evac, and individuals who stopped to help. The crash remains under investigation.