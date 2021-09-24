SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On Sept. 9, three men from Nebo, Ill. were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of sexual exploitation of a child.
The indictment was unsealed on Friday following the arrests and arraignment in federal court of the third man.
Anthony M. Westemeyer, 34, Bobby J. Warner, 37, and Michael Wallace, 55, all of Nebo, were indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a child stemming from a May 2021 incident in which the three men are alleged to have caused a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct, which was recorded and stored on a computer.
Wallace was arrested in Nebo on Sept. 10, and Warner was arrested on Sept. 13 in Pittsfield, Ill. Westemeyer was in custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins ordered all three men to be detained pending trial.
In a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois, Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren said that the support of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and other agencies involved has been appreciated.
“After my review of this case, I believed it was appropriate to include our federal partners in this investigation,” Boren said.
Along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office, other assisting agencies include U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, Illinois Attorney General’s Office, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah E. Seberger and Tanner K. Jacobs will represent the government in the prosecution.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is asking that anyone with information relevant to this case to contact the Department of Homeland Security Investigations at 217-547-2100.
This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit projectsafechildhood.gov.