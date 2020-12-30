PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — A mix of snow and freezing rain on Tuesday resulted in three reported crashes in Pike County.
The Illinois State Police said two of the crashes happened at roughly the same spot on Interstate 72.
At 2:53 p.m., Philip Haxel, 60, of Quincy, was traveling east on I-72 near mile marker 2.5 when he started to slide on a snow- and ice-covered bridge. Haxel’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and the trailer he was pulling spun around before leaving the road and overturning in a ditch. Both Haxel and his passenger, James Dyer, 65 of Quincy, refused medical treatment at the scene.
At 3:30 p.m., another 2005 Chevrolet pickup driven by Ryan Meado, 28, of Quincy, was traveling west at the same point, mile marker 2.5 on I-72, when he lost control on the bridge. The truck rolled over after leaving the road before coming to rest on its top. Meado and his passenger, Thomas Frank, 27, also of Quincy, sustained minor injuries and also refused treatment at the scene.
The third crash reported by ISP involved a 2003 Ford ambulance driven by Cody Ferrell, 21, of Barry. Ferrell and Craigery Hall, 24, also of Barry, were traveling west on Ill. 106, just west of 129th Street, at 3:22 p.m. when Ferrell lost control on the slick road. The ambulance rolled over, coming to rest in a ditch. Neither Ferrell nor Hall were reported as injured.