QUINCY — A Payson couple and a Quincy teen were taken to Blessing Hospital following a crash Thursday afternoon.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department released a crash report showing that a 2005 Honda driven by a 17-year-old Quincy driver was heading west on Illinois 96, just west of South 48th Street at 4:09 p.m. The Honda lost control and slid into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a 1998 GMC driven by David Windoffer, 66, of Payson.
Windoffer and the teen driver were both taken to Blessing Hospital for minor injuries. The Adams County Ambulance service took Linda Windoffer, 64, of Payson and a passenger in the GMC to Blessing for treatment of serious injuries.
The ACSD report shows that all three were wearing seat belts at the time of crash. The crash report also notes that snowfall had made the roadway slick, contributing as a factor in the crash.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Tri-Township Fire Department and Quincy Fire Department.