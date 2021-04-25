PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Tickets will be available through Friday, April 30 for the Pike County Bicentennial Committee raffle.
The drawing will take place at 1 p.m. May 1 at Historic East School in Pittsfield and on Facebook Live.
Raffle prizes — all items created or donated by current and former Pike County residents — include three glass ornaments from Lance Stroheker, three prints from Bill Beard, two decorative boards from Jerry Rodhouse and a book bundle.
Tickets are $10 each or three for $25.
Tickets are available at Pike County Collectibles, Picket Fence, Casteel's, William Watson Hotel and Pike County Express, all in Pittsfield; North Pike District Library in Griggsville; Ackles in New Hartford; Ruthie's Blackberry Run in Barry and at Stagecoach Inn and Bob's Red Fox in Pleasant Hill as well as from committee members Kaye Iftner, Jerry and Marynel Corton, Michael Boren and Emily, Earl and Mary Pursley.