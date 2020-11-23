QUINCY — Above all else, Steve Lindsey says the goal of Toys for Tots is to ensure all kids get a taste of the Christmas spirit.
"Every kid deserves a toy," said Lindsey, a Marine veteran who has directed the local chapter of the philanthropic, non-profit organization since 2012.
That goal has become quite a challenge during a year that has seen financial difficulties for many, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Donations are down this year, but we're hoping for the best," Lindsey said.
Normally, Toys for Tots needs between $12,000 and $15,000 to meet all needs.
The local Toys for Tots organization relies on fundraisers, grants, private contributions and donations from area businesses like ADM, Manchester Tank and Hollister-Whitney to meet its annual budget. Online donations have also been available this year.
"We're down about 50 percent this year," Lindsey said. "Without community support, it doesn't work."
A year ago, the Quincy Toys for Tots operation passed out 34,049 toys for 3,587 children in Adams, Hancock, Pike and Brown counties. Nationally, Toys for Tots distributed 18.4 million toys to 7.2 million kids.
Working with Toys for Tots in West-Central Illinois are Quincy Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army. Quincy Catholic Charities handles background checks and pre-qualifying criteria for families seeking assistance.
Safety protocols have been paramount in collecting toys for a mid-December distribution. For safety purposes, only packaged new toys are being distributed this year.
Distribution dates for toys and food from Toys for Tots, Quincy Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 16-19 at the Toys for Toys warehouse at at the northeast corner of the Quincy Development Center, the former Motorola building at Locust and 30th streets.
"The age range for those who get the gifts is from infants to teens," Lindsey said.
Lindsey said no child is left behind when it comes to Toys for Tots.
"We also buy toys for special needs children, like those who may be hearing or visually impaired," he said. "We try to fulfill all of the kids' needs."
For more information on assisting Toys for Tots, contact Charlie Ledbetter at 217-242-8240.
Toys for Tots is an outreach of the U.S. Marine Corps League and based in Quantico, Va.