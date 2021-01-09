Tracy named Senate whip

QUINCY — Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, has been named Republic Caucus whip by Leader-Designate Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, in the upcoming 102nd General Assembly.
In a statement, Tracy said her appointment will allow her to work closely with the rest of the leadership team on guiding legislation and setting policy.
“The interests and concerns of 47th District residents will remain my top priorities, but as Senate whip, I will be able to bring our region’s commonsense and real-life insight to the discussion about issues like creating jobs and easing the tax burden for working families and businesses,” she said. “Such issues affect us all as Illinois citizens.”
Tracy has served in the Senate since November 2016. She had previously served in the House from 2006 to 2014.