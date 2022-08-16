HULL, Ill. — A Monday afternoon traffic stop in Hull led to two arrests on drug-related charges.
HULL, Ill. — A Monday afternoon traffic stop in Hull led to two arrests on drug-related charges.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the village, stopped a 2003 Chevrolet truck at 4:36 p.m. on Ill. 106 west of Hull.
After an investigation, the driver, Bill L. Mears, 56, of Hannibal, Mo., was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence (any amount of drug), driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and obstructed view.
The department said a passenger, Lynn A. Cloement, 43, of Hannibal, was arrested on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to wear seat belt.
Both Mears and Clement are being held in the Pike County Jail.